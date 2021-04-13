JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.09. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,923 shares of company stock worth $2,370,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

