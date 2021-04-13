Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.88. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

