Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,045 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,818,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.