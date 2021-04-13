Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

