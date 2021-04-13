Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 280,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $6,136,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 543,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 190,601 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $466,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,862 shares of company stock worth $5,155,076 over the last ninety days. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.