Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $842.41 million, a P/E ratio of 153.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

