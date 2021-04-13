JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.74 Million Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.42% of Cowen worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after buying an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 112,821 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

NASDAQ COWN opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.