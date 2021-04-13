Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 129,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of JLL opened at $182.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

