Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLH stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $91.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.