Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $140,645,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

