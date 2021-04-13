Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 569 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $4,014,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $132.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.91 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.23 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYND. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $5,892,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.