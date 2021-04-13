Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153,881 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Denny’s by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

