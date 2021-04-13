Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $69,628,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 846,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

GDDY opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

