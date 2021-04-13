Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,808 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of RPT Realty worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE RPT opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $956.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.