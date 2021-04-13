Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 52,039 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,039 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 115,845 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

FCF opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.