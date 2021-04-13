Jane Street Group LLC Invests $263,000 in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

