Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of EFAS opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

