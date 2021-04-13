Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,930 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IR opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

