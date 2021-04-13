Jane Street Group LLC Takes $254,000 Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.