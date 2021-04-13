2,568 Shares in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Separately, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000.

Shares of EET opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

