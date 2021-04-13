Jane Street Group LLC Invests $243,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of AMH opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

