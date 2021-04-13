Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

ExlService stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,876 shares of company stock worth $3,489,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

