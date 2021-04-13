Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $8,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $5,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $5,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canaan during the third quarter worth $1,122,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Canaan Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

