Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after buying an additional 441,150 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $6,677,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 176,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

