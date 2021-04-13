Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $62,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ambarella by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Ambarella stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

