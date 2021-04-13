Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 16,320 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,320 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PLDT were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PLDT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $989.76 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.5882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 4.2%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

