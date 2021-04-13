$770.26 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report $770.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.60 million and the highest is $790.00 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $636.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

