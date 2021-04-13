Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 646 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $200.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

