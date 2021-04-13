Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $117,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,318,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,637,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $1,198,053.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,077 shares of company stock worth $22,638,068. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of -195.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

