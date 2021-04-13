Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $236,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in UBS Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after buying an additional 2,682,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,283,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 2,310,799 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

