$451.54 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report sales of $451.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.30 million and the highest is $453.70 million. NICE posted sales of $411.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on NICE. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $2,835,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NICE by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 52 week low of $153.08 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day moving average is $246.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.