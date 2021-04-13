Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 12,796 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.