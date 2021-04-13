ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,045 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

TUSK opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $227.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.25. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

In related news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,678.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $291,218.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

