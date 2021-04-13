Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.65.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

