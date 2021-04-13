Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $251,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional raised its position in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

