Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $255,000 in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invitae by 1,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 18,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $779,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.