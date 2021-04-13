Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

