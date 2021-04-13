Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 3,970 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $79.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.