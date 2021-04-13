Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 15,817 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $890.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.