Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,873 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.