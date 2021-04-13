Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ABG opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.79. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

