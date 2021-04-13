Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,727 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of Mesa Air Group worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Air Group news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 in the last 90 days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

