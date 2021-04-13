Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ternium by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ternium by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ternium by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

