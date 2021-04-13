Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,987 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

