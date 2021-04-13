15,095 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

