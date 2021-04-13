Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 604,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

SUP opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.80. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.99 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

