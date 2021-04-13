American International Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $34,781,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,451,000.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.28. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

