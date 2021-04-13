United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of United American stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. United American has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Get United American alerts:

In related news, CEO Benoit Laliberte acquired 1,014,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,425.58.

United American Corp, Inc, a marketing and sales-oriented telecommunications holding company, provides a suite of retail domestic and international voice and data products and services using voice over Internet protocol for small-to-medium sized business and residential customers in North America. The company offers HaitiDirect, a pre-paid long distance card product; and CarribeanONE, a long distance telecommunications termination route that provides wholesale call termination services for customers in various Caribbean countries.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for United American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.