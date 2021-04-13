Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

