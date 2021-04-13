Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.