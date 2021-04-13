American International Group Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $298,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $193,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 3,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $970.12 million, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

